Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm's DMR Launches AsianCrush Across Comcast's Entertainment Platforms

RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp and Cinehouse Also Launching Later This Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / DMR, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), today announced the launch of AsianCrush, a streaming service dedicated to bringing viewers the best of pan-Asian entertainment, across Comcast's entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV. Additionally, the company plans to launch three additional streaming services on the platforms later this year, including RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Cinehouse.

The four apps provide free linear and on demand movies and TV shows for a variety of genres and fandoms:

AsianCrush (www.asiancrush.com) is dedicated to bringing you the best of pan-Asian entertainment. From popular TV dramas and blockbuster movies to award-winning indies and quintessential genre classics, our library of over 1,200 titles features the best & latest in entertainment from South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam and more.

"We're excited to bring fans of AsianCrush, RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Cinehouse another way to enjoy our premium content," said John Stack, DMR's Director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy. "Comcast's entertainment platforms deliver world-class viewing experiences to its customers and we're thrilled to have DMR's apps join the Comcast family."

AsianCrush, RetroCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Cinehouse join hundreds of other streaming services available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV. With nearly five billion entertainment streams delivered to customers weekly, Comcast's global technology platform powers its entertainment products and experiences, seamlessly combining voice search, discovery, apps and interactive features into one intuitive experience.

About Cinedigm

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visitcinedigm.com.

About DMR

DMR (Digital Media Rights) is a pioneering digital media and entertainment company founded a decade ago by industry veterans David Chu and Michael Hong. The company specializes in OTT channels, social media, digital distribution and advertising. DMR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases.

DMR's OTT brands - AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Cinehouse (entertainment for superfans), Cinehouse Selects (arthouse films), Cocoro (kids/family), Crime Hunters (crime/paranormal), KMTV (K-Pop), Midnight Pulp (horror/thriller/action) and RetroCrush (classic anime) - are available as VOD apps on connected TV devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles and mobile; on the web; and/or as linear, free ad supported television (FAST) channels on several popular streaming platforms. Its DMR Social division curates social video channels for most of the above brands, as well as C-Crush (Chinese TV shows and movies), Cinehouse Romance (romance), K-Crush (Korean pop culture) and QTTV (LGBTQ+).

DMR is also one of the industry's largest content aggregators and distributors, with a catalog of more than 7,500 premium titles from around the world, which it distributes to leading platforms from Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, PlutoTV and TUBI, to cable VOD, iTunes, Google Play and more. Additionally, the DMR Advertising Marketplace provides video and display ads via direct sales and programmatic channels while connecting brands and media buying agencies to premium publishers.

# # #

