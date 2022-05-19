Brunel International NV: Brunel AGM 2022

Amsterdam, 19 May 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 19 May 2022.

The AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda. The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2021 financial year and approved the proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.45 per share for the 2021 financial year. The dividend, less 15% dividend withholding tax, will be made payable as of 15 June 2022 at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. in Amsterdam. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the stock exchange of Euronext Amsterdam as of 23 May 2022. The record date is 24 May 2022 after closing of the stock exchange.

Peter de Laat is reappointed as a member of the board of directors for a new term of four years. At the close of the meeting Mr Jan Arie van Barneveld, retired from the supervisory board after having served on the supervisory board for 4 years.

The AGM voting results will be placed on the Company's website.

Just Spee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brunel International N.V.: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors, all Brunellers and shareholders, I want to thank Jan Arie van Barneveld for his extraordinary contribution in his 4 years on the Supervisory Board and the 17 years as a CEO prior to coming on the Supervisory Board. With his unique skills and talents, he has helped Brunel evolve into the current strong organisation. I wish him all the best for the future".

Source: Brunel International NV