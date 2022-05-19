Dedicated AMG.EA architecture for all-electric AMG models forms basis for extraordinary study

Spectacular proportions defined by a long wheelbase and emphasized by short overhangs, powerful shoulders, large wheels, a distinctive rear spoiler and star-shaped headlamp signature the Vision AMG makes an emotional statement from every perspective. This extraordinary show car from Mercedes-AMG offers a glimpse of the all-electric future of AMG Driving Performance. Beneath the breathtaking exterior design of the four-door coupe is the equally extraordinary dedicated AMG.EA platform, which is currently under development in Affalterbach for all-electric performance models.

"AMG is reinventing itself. As was once the case with our founding fathers, there has been an amazing feeling of new beginnings here in Affalterbach for quite some time now. The course has been well and truly set for an electrified future, and we've set the bar high. That's because our customers expect something very special from all-electric cars. We have already well and truly proven our expertise in this regard with the SLS AMG Electric Drive, our own E PERFORMANCE hybrid technology and the first Mercedes-EQ derivatives. With this study, we are now offering a first glimpse of how we are transferring the AMG DNA into the all-electric future, starting in 2025. Gorden and his team are pointing the way from a visual perspective with this extraordinary design. At AMG, we have always stood for that extra shot of emotion, driving fun, handling, ingenious aerodynamic features and other innovative solutions. And that's what we continue to stand for with our first BEV developed entirely in Affalterbach. We're developing everything from scratch, from the dedicated AMG.EA platform to the revolutionary drivetrain technology with which we will take performance electric mobility to a whole new level," says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

"The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study's extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance that's what AMG is all about. The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand's dual polarity the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. At the same time, elements from the future, such as the light signatures with the illuminated high-tech grille, underscore the progressive evolution of our design language of Sensual Purity," says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. "With its contrasting modern surfacing and radical proportions, this car showcases the next design step, building on the VISION EQXX and moving further towards performance luxury. The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire and that's exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart."

Monolithic sculpture and radical proportions

The concept car is characterized by flowing, beautifully formed surfaces. Joints and shut lines are reduced to a minimum, and the rear and side windows are painted in the same Alubeam silver as the car itself. The result is an overall look that reinforces the impression of a monolithic sculpture.

The sporty proportions are particularly evident from the side, and are defined by the technical layout long wheelbase, sharply raked A-pillar positioned far forward, short front overhang and slightly longer, aerodynamically optimized rear overhang. It clearly expresses the design language of Sensual Purity with distinctive sports car cues such as the widely flared wheel arches and broad, muscular shoulders at the rear.

The elegant greenhouse is integrated into the flowing overall form and blends seamlessly into the low-lying silhouette. The roof tapers as its line drops gracefully towards the rear, flowing directly into the rear spoiler. The overall effect is a visually fascinating and aerodynamically advantageous teardrop form, not unlike that of the VISION EQXX. The sensual surfacing and the powerfully defined sculpture are representative of the hallmark Mercedes design language. Similarly, the brand's aspiration to the extraordinary is realized through the radical proportions and sharply chiseled shark nose. The Vision AMG is an impressive example of the dual polarity of the brand's design approach embracing "Beauty the Extraordinary".

The sharply angled tear-off edge at the rear incorporates an active spoiler, elongating the side view while at the same time improving the aerodynamics. It is framed by a precisely cut band of light that accommodates a variety of different light installations, providing an effective contrast with the large black AMG logo on the rear of the car.

Breathtaking technology for hallmark performance

The technology of the Vision AMG tributes the spectacular design in many ways. All of its drivetrain components are developed entirely from scratch: not only the AMG.EA platform itself, but also the dedicated high-performance high-voltage battery and the revolutionary drive technology. The powerful heart of the Vision AMG is its innovative Axial Flux Motor developed by Mercedes-Benz' wholly owned subsidiary YASA. With its compact and lightweight design it delivers substantially more power than conventional electric motors.

Closed-off AMG grille with illuminated bars

The AMG-specific grille with vertical bars is retained as a distinctive brand feature despite the fact that an all-electric drivetrain does not require a classic radiator at the front. The high-tech development of the grille is therefore closed off, painted in body color and fully integrated into the front end. As the visual focal point, the grille emphasizes the futuristic look of the Vision AMG with its illuminated bars and three-dimensional exterior contour. The three-pointed star is positioned prominently on the hood as on the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE.

Extraordinary star-shaped light signature

The headlamp light signature points directly into the future. Three LED elements form a stylized, three-dimensional Mercedes star, ensuring the Mercedes and AMG branding is immediately apparent and unmistakable by night and day. The two headlamps are visually connected via the horizontal band of light above the grille. This light band can display a variety of animations ranging from a welcome signature to constant light.

The round lights at the rear have a light design that is new yet familiar. On each side, three LED rings are positioned in cylindrical tubes. Here, too, small stars offer a nod to the Mercedes brand. By way of contrast, the expressive rear diffuser is painted deep black.

Connection to Formula 1 through form and color cues

The direct connection to the successful Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team is evident in further visual details. These include the silver paintwork with a large-format star pattern across the shoulders and rear fenders, functional elements in exposed carbon-fiber, the aerodynamic design of the 22-inch wheels with aero claddings, the AMG logo and elements on the sills and diffuser in the Petronas colors.

The sporty high-tech seamless design and the breath-taking proportions give the Vision AMG a futuristic character. The four-door configuration also makes clear that the show car offers a taste of a functional all-electric sports car of the future. Despite the battery pack in the floor of the car between the axles, the study sits considerably lower than the EQS and, thanks to its intelligently designed interior floor, offers plenty of space for four.

