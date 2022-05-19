DJ PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme

For Immediate Release 19 May 2022 PhosAgro Received Permission to Maintain its Depositary Receipts Programme Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, further to its notice of 29 April 2022, hereby announces that, on 19 May 2022, it received a formal permission from the Government Commission on Control for Effectuation of Foreign Investments dated 18 May 2022 authorising PhosAgro to maintain its depositary receipts programme effective and the depositary receipts issued thereunder (ISINs: US71922G3083; US71922G4073; US71922G1004) (the "DRs") to remain in circulation (the "Permission"). The Permission is not expressed to be limited in time. The issue of the Permission means that the provisions of Federal Law No. 114-FZ "On Amendments to Federal Law "On Joint-Stock Companies" and Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation" dated 16 April 2022 requiring Russian issuers to terminate their depositary receipts programmes, which came into force on 27 April 2022, do not apply to PhosAgro. About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK /NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P[2]O[5] content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/ DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP) PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.com

