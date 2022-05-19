Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET) and the Toulouse school of economics (TSE) announce the creation of the Initiative for Effective Corporate Climate Action. This research and exchange project will study the effectiveness of corporate climate action initiatives.

Climate change is a fundamental challenge for businesses. They must transform to respond to a series of imperatives: the rapid and serious reduction in their greenhouse gas emissions, the broader decarbonization of their value chain, the analysis of the impacts of climate deregulation on their activities. Decarbonization efforts come with a cost, therefore their implementation needs to be driven through a double perspective, economic the capacity to create value and prosperity and climatic, to determine the most efficient route to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement.

For Yann Leriche, Getlink CEO, "Energy transition will not happen if we deny the economic element. We are convinced that we must focus on the questions of the true ambition, speed and efficiency of corporate decarbonization strategies. We are delighted to partner with a world leader in this field, the Toulouse School of Economics

Academic research looks in depth at the interactions between economy and climate. In particular, it addresses, the levers available to aid decarbonization, the incentives provided to industry by stakeholders, regulatory constraints, and the influences on corporate strategic decision making. Christian Gollier, CEO of the TSE, stated "The combination of economic analysis and a scientific approach will be decisive in helping directors of both public and private entities to lead the global decarbonization agenda."

As time has never been so much of the essence, TSE is delighted to welcome the Chair for the Initiative for Effective Corporate Climate Action. An international centre of excellence in the economy of the common good and in climate research, TSE is today strengthening its capabilities through this partnership with Getlink.

The activities of the Chair will include:

Research

Seminars and workshops

Developing case studies and supervising student projects

Publications and master classes to share research with public and private sector specialists and the media

About TSE:

Toulouse School of Economics (TSE) is a world-renowned research and training center with over 150 faculty members, including Jean Tirole, winner of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Economics. Over the past four decades, TSE has established itself as one of the top economics institutions in Europe, ranking among the top three recipients of prestigious European Research Council (ERC) grants in economics. TSE is now ranked ninth in the world among economics institutions according to the RePEc ranking. www.tse-fr.eu

About Getlink:

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concession holder for the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel until 2086. Eurotunnel operates truck and passenger Shuttle Services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). It provides the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way across the English Channel. Since its opening in 1994, more than 465 million people and 95 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. Carrying 25% of UK-EU trade, this unique land connection has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. This performance is reinforced by ElecLink, the new electrical interconnector installed inside the Tunnel. Getlink's sustainable mobility services offering is completed by its rail freight subsidiary, Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail services. Committed to "low-carbon" services and reduced environmental impact (the Group prevents the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emission per year through its activities), Getlink puts the place given to people, nature and territories at the heart of its concerns. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

