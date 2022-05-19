Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
19.05.22
15:40 Uhr
18,900 Euro
-0,645
-3,30 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,33020,32020:58
GlobeNewswire
19.05.2022 | 20:05
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Millicom (168/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) due to a
rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange
notice 166/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1070117
MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.