Sebastiani Ventures Corp.: Sebastiani Ventures Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Sebastiani Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V:SBS.H) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of 3,333,333 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for proceeds of $250,000, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The securities being issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

No finder's fees will be payable in connection with the Financing. The proceeds of the Financing will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

For further information, contact Scott Ackerman at 1-778-331-8505 or sackerman@emprisecapital.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP.

Scott Ackerman

Director

Sebastiani Ventures Corp.

Email: sackerman@emprisecapital.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

