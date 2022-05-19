DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. reconvenes its annual general meeting of shareholders subject to extension of temporary Dutch COVID-19 Act (Tijdelijke wet Justitie en Veiligheid)



European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. reconvenes its annual general meeting of shareholders subject to extension of temporary Dutch COVID-19 Act (Tijdelijke wet Justitie en Veiligheid) Munich, 19 May 2022 Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, reconvenes its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 30 June 2022 at 10:00 CEST at Gustav Mahlerplein 50, 1082 MA Amsterdam, the Netherlands ("AGM") due to the possibility that the temporary Dutch COVID-19 Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) ("COVID-19 Act") will not be extended. Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM virtually and in person. The Company urges the shareholders to cast their votes online or by proxy. Shareholders have the option to vote without attending the AGM. In the event that the temporary Dutch COVID-19 Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) will be extended, the annual general meeting 2022 of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. will be held on 23 June 2022 at 10:00 CEST, by means of a virtual meeting, as included in the notice of the annual general meeting of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. dated 11 May 2022 (www.ehc-company.com ) , and the present notice will be retracted. The board of the Company will publish a press release as soon as possible after the Dutch government announces whether or not the COVID-19 Act will continue in force in such a manner that the annual general meeting 2022 of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. can take place at the originally scheduled date of 23 June 2022. The items on the agenda remain the same and include, amongst others, the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021 and the discharge from liability of the directors. The reconvening notice and the agenda and explanatory notes thereof, and the proxy form are now available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholders Meeting': www.ehc-company.com. The annual report for the financial year 2021, including the financial statements, is available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available. European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. General Enquiries

+49 89 896797200

info@ehc-company.com



Media Enquiries

Finsbury Glover Hering

Kai Peter Rath

+49 211 43079-209

kai.rath@fgh.com Disclaimer

