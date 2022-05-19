HONOR AND WORLD-FAMOUS ARTIST EUGENIO RECUENCO JOIN FORCES TO CREATE A FILM WITH HONOR MAGIC4 PRO TO HIGHLIGHT THE POWER OF MAGIC

Kaleidoscope, An Artistic Film Powered by Modern Art and Technology

MADRID, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today unveiled a short artistic film created by renowned artist and photographer, Eugenio Recuenco, shot on HONOR Magic4 Pro. This short fashion film, Kaleidoscope, brings a unique audio-visual experience to audiences, made possible by the incredible photography and videography capabilities of HONOR Magic4 Pro.

Behind the creation of every artist is his vision. This film illustrates Recuenco's interpretation of the Myth of Narcissus, a Kaleidoscopic vision of this myth and new understanding of beauty. Recuenco walks us through the incredible features of HONOR Magic4 Pro and demonstrates mobile photography and videography as a vital means for art expression.

Kaleidoscope: Shot entirely on HONOR Magic4 Pro

In Greek, 'Kalo' means 'beautiful' and 'idols' means 'forms'. With the name Kaleidoscope, Recuenco takes audiences across different forms of beauty through the lens of HONOR Magic4 Pro. The film starts with the interpretation of Myth of Narcissus told from the artist's point of view, inspired by female beauty. It also looks at the reflection of different forms of beauty, twist and merge them magically to create a bright future together, just like a Kaleidoscope does. Recuenco is also expressing his best wishes of people getting reconnected and reunited after the difficult period.

"Kaleidoscope is a film that both showcases and explores beauty, one that was entirely shot with HONOR Magic4 Pro. Kaleidoscope is a revision of the Myth of Narcissus, a reflection on our relationship with our image. It is an audiovisual project where I am more interested in showing than in telling," says Recuenco, "Kaleidoscope is a step forward in my relationship with HONOR. The experience of shooting a film with HONOR Magic4 Pro is new and appealing, it thrilled me to see how the technology of today is giving us more methods and possibilities to create and express."

HONOR IMAX Enhanced certified Magic 4 Pro' use of premium technology is unparalleled. It has allowed artists and creators to present new, suggestive and dreamlike worlds. Kaleidoscope, entirely filmed with the HONOR Magic 4 Pro, is a testimony to the technical capability of the smartphone and its camera to create and tell beautiful and artistic stories.

The HONOR Magic3 Series was the first smartphone equipped with IMAX Enhanced certification in the world. Likewise, the HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR's latest flagship, is also certified with IMAX Enhanced. HONOR Magic4 Pro is the industry's first smartphone to support 10bit 4K 60fps Log format video shooting, bringing fantastic video quality to footage captured by the smartphone. Recuenco utilized this feature during the film shooting, the extreme high quality of the video provided him more space for post-production. Creativity can be fully unleashed powered by this innovative technology. Complementing the video shooting performance, is the pioneering Magic-Log format and 3D LUTs tuned by Hollywood colorists, empowering consumers with the tools to record cinematic level videos with their smartphones.

Wherever the shooting takes place, HONOR Magic4 Pro will be able to adapt to all kinds of environments thanks to its IP68 certified quality. [1]It offers effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of being submerged in depths of water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes. All these combine to give the movie maker a worry-free shooting experience.

These amazing features of HONOR Magic4 Pro give artists' the means to become a Movie Master, allowing them to unleash their talents to create amazing short films like Kaleidoscope.

HONOR is firmly committed to the communion between technology and art. HONOR Magic4 Pro is intended for non-conformists, like Eugenio Recuenco, for free spirits who seek to go even further. By combining innovation and quality, HONOR allows for storytelling through images and simply put, transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

HONOR Magic Moment: Capture the Sparks of Life

HONOR believes very touching and beautiful moment deserves to be captured, which is possible with HONOR Magic4 Pro thanks to its exciting new strides in image-capturing technology.

To put that into action, the company has launched HONOR Magic Moments Awards 2022. Themed around "Capture the Sparks of Life", these awards aim to build a platform for photography lovers to showcase their creative talents, enabling them to explore and share the beauty of the world through mobile imaging technologies. This photography competition offers a space for creators to fulfill their dreams while they help us navigate a new era of high-quality creative talent, linking technology and creativity.

"During the first HONOR Magic Moments Awards in 2021, users in 50 countries and regions leveraged the cutting-edge photography capabilities of HONOR devices to create over 200,000 impressive works," said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co, Ltd. "Since then, HONOR has continued to step up its imaging technology investment. Building on our industry-first bionic horizontal dual camera design and leading performance in the ultra-wide lens and focus algorithms, we have harnessed our revolutionary multi-camera fusion photography technology with the HONOR Magic4 Ultimate topping the DXOMARK smartphone camera rankings. Through the competition, we hope to empower content creators worldwide to express themselves and capture more magic moments with our imaging innovations, together transforming the world of mobile photography and videography."

Eugenio Recuenco is part of the panel of judges for HONOR Magic Moments Awards 2022, alongside other world-renowned photographers and industry professionals. Recuenco and HONOR share a common vision of photography and videography: they value the pursuit of excellence through creativity and the commitment to develop technology to empower people around the globe to reach for the stars.

HONOR Magic4 Pro was global launched in MWC 2022, and now is available in United Kingdom, France, Spain.

https://www.hihonor.com/global/phones/honor-magic4-pro/

IP68 rating means that based on certain defined test conditions, the device is protected against harmful ingress of static water at up to 1.5 meters, for up to 30 minutes, meanwhile the temperature difference between water and device is not more than 5°C.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

About Eugenio Recuenco: the art of being behind the camera

Eugenio Recuenco is not only an icon of the photography industry in Spain, he's one of the most important international fashion and advertising photographers in the world. Recuenco's unique and intimate style takes moments from life around him and transforms them into true pieces of art. He is recognized worldwide for his pictorial photographs, the theatricality of his work and his references to Tamara Lempicka and the Renaissance.

The artistic work of Eugenio Recuenco has been exhibited at the Reina Sofía Museum, at the CWC Gallery in Berlin or the Bertin-Touleblanc Gallery in Paris. Recuenco has won several international photography awards, including the Golden Lion at the Cannes Film Festival (2006 and 2013) and the Gold for Best Original Photography at the El Ojo de Iberoamérica International Festival (2013).

