Available on iTero Element Plus series scanners and imaging systems.

Advanced algorithms generate realistic simulations of Invisalign treatment outcomes, available in both in-face and 3D dentition views, to help drive patient education and treatment acceptance.

Align Technology, Inc. ("Align") (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro, the next generation of its advanced patient communication tool. This enables doctors to show patients their potential new smile after Invisalign treatment, using in-face visualization and/or 3D dentition view, all done chairside in minutes. Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is available on iTero Element Plus Series scanners and imaging systems. Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro expands Align's existing Invisalign Outcome Simulator technology and adds the benefits of the Company's ClinCheck "In-Face" Visualization tool that combines a photo of a patient's face with their 3D treatment simulation, creating a truly personalized view of how their new smile could look.

"The Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro with in-face visualization has completely transformed my consultation process. It's been a real game changer in driving case acceptance as the emotional impact from a patient seeing their smile transformation in their own face is incredibly powerful," said Dr. Johnathan Fitzpatrick, an esthetic and restorative dentist based in Glasgow, Scotland, who participated in the limited market release of the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro. "I recently had a patient who came in for a hygiene appointment and ended up accepting an Invisalign treatment after seeing the in-face visualization of their potential future smile."

Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro supports a more streamlined workflow and overall consultation, making the most of patient chair time. Patient photos are easily captured on a mobile device using the Invisalign Practice App and the scan is taken on the iTero Element Plus series scanner. With those digital patient images, the Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro starts automatically in the background, enabling doctors to continue the consultation using other iTero tools in their chairside discussions with their patients while the Invisalign treatment simulation is generated.

"The new Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro tool is a demonstration of our continued commitment to bringing greater efficiency and more value to doctors through innovation and simplified workflows via the iTero Element portfolio," said Yuval Shaked, executive vice president, iTero scanners and services business. "It is an exciting new development that furthers Align's vision of an integrated platform of digital products and services, providing a seamless solution for doctors to efficiently and effectively treat their patients with Invisalign clear aligners and to build their practices through a holistic, end-to-end digital treatment experience."

"Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is another example of our drive to empower doctors with the latest advances in dental science and technology via the Align Digital platform to help doctors transform smiles and change lives with Invisalign treatment," said Raj Pudipeddi, chief product and marketing officer, executive vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific.

Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro will be showcased with live demonstrations at the American Association of Orthodontists Conference in Miami on May 21 24, the Nordics GP Forum in Copenhagen Denmark on May 20, and the UKI Ortho Summit in London, United Kingdom on May 20 21.

Invisalign Outcome Simulator Pro is currently in limited market release and will be available on all iTero Element Plus Series scanners and imaging systems starting in the second half of 2022.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 217 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 12.8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com.

