To provide design services for chips that cater to different levels of automotive safety integrity, strengthening VeriSilicon's competitive advantages in automotive electronics

VeriSilicon(688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company, today announced its chip design process has obtained ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification. By complying with the international standards, VeriSilicon can provide global customers with chip design services for their products that meet different levels of automotive safety integrity. The certificate was awarded by TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification institution.

After auditing VeriSilicon's entire chip design process and quality management system (QMS), TÜV Rheinland concluded that VeriSilicon's chip design and management process, including functional safety management process, software and hardware development process, and ASIL-oriented functional safety analysis, etc., is compliant with the requirements of ISO 26262:2018 Automotive Functional Safety Standard.

The certification demonstrates VeriSilicon's comprehensive capabilities and qualifications to provide global customers with one-stop custom silicon services, such as chip and IP design and implementation, software development, etc., to produce functional safety-compliant automotive chips. This is a significant milestone in VeriSilicon's efforts to improve its business process and will strengthen its competitive advantages in automotive electronics applications. Previously, VeriSilicon's ISP8000L-FS V5.0.0 IP had achieved ISO 26262 ASIL B certification, while certification of VeriSilicon's other processor IPs is under way.

"As uptake of electrified and intelligent mobility accelerates, higher requirements are being placed on automotive-grade chips in terms of categories, performance, and iteration speed. Achieving the ISO 26262 automotive functional safety management system certification for VeriSilicon's chip design process is a full recognition of our high standards and strict requirements of chip design process over the years," said Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon. "VeriSilicon has deep technical expertise and long-term plans in the field of automotive electronics, which is one of our strategic priorities. Going forward VeriSilicon will continue to provide safe, reliable, innovative, and advanced technologies for automotive electronic products."

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-round, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to test and package in a short period of time, and provides high performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service provider, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six types of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,400 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,200 employees.

