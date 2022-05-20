Anzeige
Freitag, 20.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Wette: Renditepotenzial im Erfolgsfall exorbitant hoch
WKN: A2PUW9 ISIN: CA3807211006 
Stuttgart
19.05.22
21:00 Uhr
0,124 Euro
-0,004
-3,12 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.05.2022 | 06:32
Antonio Canton: Early Warning Press Release Regarding Securities Of Gold Springs Resource Corp.

NYON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Antonio Canton, President and CEO of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (the "Company"), Suite 880 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6, reports that he beneficially owns and controls 34,641,980 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") following the completion of his purchase of Common Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 18, 2022 (the "Acquisition"), whereby he acquired 72,000 Common Shares (the "Acquired Shares") at a weighted average price of CAD$0.184 per share for a purchase price of CAD$13,235. The 72,000 Acquired Shares represent 0.03% of the Company's 256,349,943 currently issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Canton beneficially owned and controlled 34,569,980 Common Shares and held vested stock options and warrants of the Company entitling him to acquire 7,691,667 Common Shares, representing 13.49% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 16.01% on a partially-diluted basis. After the Acquisition, Mr. Canton now beneficially owns and controls 34,641,980 Common Shares and vested stock options and warrants entitling him to acquire 7,691,667 Common Shares, representing 13.51% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 16.03% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Canton advises that his acquisition of the Acquired Shares is for investment purposes only. He has no current intention to dispose of any securities of the Company and may acquire additional securities in the future.

Mr. Canton has been an active director of the Company for nearly 12 years. He became President and CEO of the Company in July 2021. From June 2021 to May 2022, he acquired beneficial ownership of 4,460,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange as he believes in the significant growth potential of the Company's large Gold Springs Project of nearly 8,000 ha located on the border of Nevada and Utah.

A copy of the corresponding report required by the early warning requirements can be obtained by contacting Mr. Canton at +41229792577.

SOURCE: Gold Springs Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702124/Early-Warning-Press-Release-Regarding-Securities-Of-Gold-Springs-Resource-Corp

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
