Regulatory News:

Haffner Energy (Paris:ALHAF) (the "Group"), a key player in decarbonization and green hydrogen,announces today its 2022 financial calendar.

Events Dates * Full-Year Results June 29, 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting September 8, 2022 Half-Year Results December 19, 2022 * this information is subject to modification.

About Haffner Energy

A family company co-founded and co-managed by Marc and Philippe Haffner and a player in the energy transition for 28 years, Haffner Energy designs and provides technologies and services enabling its customers to produce green hydrogen, renewable gas replacing natural gas combined with carbon capture through the co-production of biochar through its Hynoca process, by thermolysis of biomass. This process allows the production of hydrogen or renewable gas at highly competitive cost, is carbon negative of 12 kg (net) of CO2 per kg of hydrogen produced, while depending very little on the electricity grid and the cost of electricity. This enables Haffner Energy to make a very rapid and agile contribution to the strategic challenges of Europe's energy independence combined with the acceleration of its decarbonization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006049/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations, Haffner Energy

Adeline Mickeler

adeline.mickeler@haffner-energy.com

Media Relations, NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

haffner@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98