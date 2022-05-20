A new US Department of Energy report describes the challenges of commercializing perovskite technology for the solar energy sector.From pv magazine USA Achieving the US government's decarbonization goals of 100% carbon-free electricity generation by 2035 and net-zero economy-wide carbon emissions by 2050 will require the deployment of record levels of renewable technologies. The most common solar technologies deployed to date are crystalline silicon and cadmium telluride (CdTe), the costs of which have dropped markedly in recent years. The US Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office ...

