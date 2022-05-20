Evonik Industries says its new additive series can achieve a significantly better cut quality ratio at higher cutting speeds and smaller wire diameters on large wafers (M12), which means cheaper post-processing work for sliced ??wafers.From pv magazine Germany German chemicals producer Evonik Industries has launched a new processing additive portfolio for solar wafer cutting. The new Tego Surten E product is designed to improve the performance of solar wafer cutting. Evonik wanted to publicly present its new product at the SNEC in Shanghai, which has now been postponed to the end of the year due ...

