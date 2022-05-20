- (PLX AI) - Air France-KLM enters into exclusive discussions with Apollo for a 500-million euros capital injection into an affiliate owning spare engines.
- • Air France-KLM announces today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Apollo Global Management regarding the injection of 500 million euros of capital to an operating affiliate of Air France, owning of a pool of spare engines of Air France dedicated to its Engeneering and Maintenance Activity
- • The proceeds of the transaction would enable Air France-KLM and Air France to partially redeem the French State perpetual bonds, in accordance with the European Commission's "Temporary Framework for State aid measures to support the economy in the current Covid-19 outbreak", as well as facilitate the financing of future spare engine acquisitions under Air France's fleet renewal program
