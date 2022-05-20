Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2022 | 08:16
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 20

20 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 366.3839 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 373 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,141,278 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,950,145, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1997373.00 08:21:5700058991039TRLO0LSE
188371.50 08:22:5800058991088TRLO0LSE
60371.50 08:27:0600058991392TRLO0LSE
600371.50 08:27:0600058991391TRLO0LSE
569371.50 08:27:0600058991390TRLO0LSE
122371.50 08:27:0600058991389TRLO0LSE
1597368.00 08:58:1200058994374TRLO0LSE
25367.50 08:58:1200058994375TRLO0LSE
400368.00 08:58:1200058994376TRLO0LSE
1529367.50 09:03:3700058994788TRLO0LSE
1433366.50 09:19:5300058995997TRLO0LSE
1461368.00 09:38:0300058996765TRLO0LSE
1524368.00 09:38:0300058996764TRLO0LSE
34367.50 09:38:4600058996787TRLO0LSE
343367.50 09:38:4600058996786TRLO0LSE
47367.50 09:38:4600058996790TRLO0LSE
178367.50 09:38:4600058996789TRLO0LSE
929367.50 09:38:4700058996798TRLO0LSE
1545366.50 09:41:4800058996945TRLO0LSE
551367.00 09:56:4400058997615TRLO0LSE
600367.00 09:56:4400058997614TRLO0LSE
842367.00 09:56:4400058997613TRLO0LSE
58367.00 09:56:4400058997612TRLO0LSE
1312366.50 09:59:3200058997890TRLO0LSE
541365.50 10:04:1300058998252TRLO0LSE
710365.50 10:04:1300058998251TRLO0LSE
233365.50 10:04:1300058998250TRLO0LSE
648363.50 10:17:4500058999433TRLO0LSE
905363.50 10:17:4500058999432TRLO0LSE
1486363.50 10:33:5800059000397TRLO0LSE
632364.50 10:58:1500059001714TRLO0LSE
925364.50 10:58:1500059001713TRLO0LSE
965364.50 10:58:1500059001712TRLO0LSE
600364.50 10:58:1500059001711TRLO0LSE
1076364.50 10:58:1500059001716TRLO0LSE
400364.50 10:58:1500059001715TRLO0LSE
1434364.00 11:38:1900059003579TRLO0LSE
74364.00 11:38:1900059003578TRLO0LSE
1552365.50 11:47:3500059004116TRLO0LSE
1336365.50 11:47:3500059004115TRLO0LSE
231365.00 11:52:2100059004322TRLO0LSE
275365.00 11:54:0100059004363TRLO0LSE
947365.00 11:54:0900059004365TRLO0LSE
246365.00 11:54:0900059004364TRLO0LSE
615365.50 12:05:1600059004771TRLO0LSE
820365.50 12:05:1600059004770TRLO0LSE
712364.50 12:15:2100059005739TRLO0LSE
796364.50 12:15:2100059005740TRLO0LSE
1424365.00 13:15:1700059008730TRLO0LSE
590365.00 13:15:1700059008729TRLO0LSE
971365.00 13:15:1700059008728TRLO0LSE
467364.50 13:15:1700059008733TRLO0LSE
139364.50 13:15:1700059008732TRLO0LSE
1448364.50 13:15:1700059008731TRLO0LSE
291364.00 13:15:1900059008735TRLO0LSE
315364.00 13:16:1500059008767TRLO0LSE
269364.00 13:20:5100059008895TRLO0LSE
650364.00 13:23:0800059008960TRLO0LSE
356364.00 13:23:0800059008961TRLO0LSE
1471364.00 13:29:5500059009191TRLO0LSE
903364.00 13:48:5500059010422TRLO0LSE
548364.00 13:48:5500059010421TRLO0LSE
752363.50 13:48:5500059010423TRLO0LSE
1400364.00 14:09:5500059011104TRLO0LSE
513364.50 14:09:5500059011107TRLO0LSE
400364.50 14:09:5500059011106TRLO0LSE
653364.50 14:09:5500059011105TRLO0LSE
54364.50 14:09:5500059011103TRLO0LSE
721364.50 14:09:5500059011102TRLO0LSE
325364.50 14:09:5500059011101TRLO0LSE
600365.00 14:28:3200059012198TRLO0LSE
600365.00 14:28:3200059012197TRLO0LSE
64365.00 14:28:3200059012196TRLO0LSE
600365.00 14:28:3200059012195TRLO0LSE
600365.00 14:28:3200059012194TRLO0LSE
53365.00 14:28:3200059012199TRLO0LSE
137365.00 14:28:3200059012202TRLO0LSE
474365.00 14:28:3200059012201TRLO0LSE
1090365.00 14:28:3200059012200TRLO0LSE
1723366.50 14:34:2400059012859TRLO0LSE
600366.50 14:34:2400059012858TRLO0LSE
349367.00 14:36:5300059013076TRLO0LSE
1200367.00 14:36:5300059013075TRLO0LSE
400367.00 14:36:5300059013077TRLO0LSE
246367.50 14:38:5100059013266TRLO0LSE
400367.50 14:38:5100059013265TRLO0LSE
400367.50 14:38:5100059013267TRLO0LSE
400367.50 14:38:5100059013268TRLO0LSE
408367.00 14:38:5100059013269TRLO0LSE
1329367.00 14:38:5100059013271TRLO0LSE
1085367.00 14:38:5100059013270TRLO0LSE
1848366.50 14:42:2200059013596TRLO0LSE
45366.00 14:44:4800059013847TRLO0LSE
1200366.00 14:44:4800059013846TRLO0LSE
140366.00 14:44:4800059013845TRLO0LSE
880365.50 14:47:1200059014005TRLO0LSE
489365.50 14:47:1200059014004TRLO0LSE
400365.50 14:49:3200059014196TRLO0LSE
400365.50 14:51:1800059014271TRLO0LSE
400365.50 14:51:1800059014272TRLO0LSE
121365.50 14:53:5600059014422TRLO0LSE
133365.50 14:53:5600059014425TRLO0LSE
390365.50 14:53:5600059014424TRLO0LSE
882365.50 14:53:5600059014423TRLO0LSE
400365.50 14:59:3000059014902TRLO0LSE
731365.50 14:59:4300059014921TRLO0LSE
8367.50 15:06:0300059015609TRLO0LSE
1456367.50 15:06:1300059015612TRLO0LSE
261367.00 15:06:4700059015689TRLO0LSE
110367.00 15:06:4700059015688TRLO0LSE
1200367.00 15:06:4700059015687TRLO0LSE
781366.50 15:09:4600059015971TRLO0LSE
1397366.50 15:09:4600059015970TRLO0LSE
171366.50 15:09:4600059015972TRLO0LSE
208366.50 15:14:1000059016331TRLO0LSE
400367.00 15:18:2900059016618TRLO0LSE
163366.50 15:19:3400059016670TRLO0LSE
1336367.50 15:27:0200059017260TRLO0LSE
64367.50 15:27:0200059017259TRLO0LSE
1197367.50 15:27:0200059017258TRLO0LSE
542367.50 15:27:0200059017257TRLO0LSE
56367.50 15:27:0200059017263TRLO0LSE
58367.50 15:27:0200059017262TRLO0LSE
44367.50 15:27:0200059017261TRLO0LSE
96367.50 15:27:0200059017264TRLO0LSE
1507367.50 15:27:0200059017265TRLO0LSE
841366.50 15:41:1600059018487TRLO0LSE
514366.50 15:41:1600059018486TRLO0LSE
400367.00 15:49:5600059019205TRLO0LSE
400367.00 15:50:1000059019214TRLO0LSE
300367.50 15:54:1100059019631TRLO0LSE
660367.50 15:54:1100059019630TRLO0LSE
620367.50 15:54:3300059019652TRLO0LSE
1353368.00 15:58:1800059019991TRLO0LSE
41368.00 15:58:1800059019990TRLO0LSE
386368.00 16:00:1800059020254TRLO0LSE
407368.00 16:00:1800059020253TRLO0LSE
600368.00 16:00:1800059020252TRLO0LSE
1594368.00 16:05:3800059021020TRLO0LSE
831368.00 16:08:5400059021304TRLO0LSE
597368.00 16:08:5400059021303TRLO0LSE
47367.50 16:08:5400059021305TRLO0LSE
106368.00 16:12:5400059021738TRLO0LSE
407368.00 16:12:5400059021739TRLO0LSE
61368.00 16:12:5400059021740TRLO0LSE
473368.00 16:12:5400059021741TRLO0LSE
437368.00 16:12:5400059021742TRLO0LSE
154368.00 16:16:1500059022236TRLO0LSE
600368.00 16:16:1500059022235TRLO0LSE
600368.00 16:16:1500059022234TRLO0LSE
1546368.00 16:18:1500059022484TRLO0LSE
644368.00 16:20:3900059022781TRLO0LSE
18368.00 16:20:3900059022782TRLO0LSE
600368.00 16:20:3900059022783TRLO0LSE
308368.00 16:20:3900059022784TRLO0LSE
732368.50 16:22:3900059023032TRLO0LSE
33368.50 16:22:3900059023031TRLO0LSE
28368.50 16:22:3900059023030TRLO0LSE
271368.50 16:22:3900059023029TRLO0LSE
356368.00 16:22:4000059023033TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.