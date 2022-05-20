Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

20 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 366.3839 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 373 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,141,278 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,950,145, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1997 373.00 08:21:57 00058991039TRLO0 LSE 188 371.50 08:22:58 00058991088TRLO0 LSE 60 371.50 08:27:06 00058991392TRLO0 LSE 600 371.50 08:27:06 00058991391TRLO0 LSE 569 371.50 08:27:06 00058991390TRLO0 LSE 122 371.50 08:27:06 00058991389TRLO0 LSE 1597 368.00 08:58:12 00058994374TRLO0 LSE 25 367.50 08:58:12 00058994375TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 08:58:12 00058994376TRLO0 LSE 1529 367.50 09:03:37 00058994788TRLO0 LSE 1433 366.50 09:19:53 00058995997TRLO0 LSE 1461 368.00 09:38:03 00058996765TRLO0 LSE 1524 368.00 09:38:03 00058996764TRLO0 LSE 34 367.50 09:38:46 00058996787TRLO0 LSE 343 367.50 09:38:46 00058996786TRLO0 LSE 47 367.50 09:38:46 00058996790TRLO0 LSE 178 367.50 09:38:46 00058996789TRLO0 LSE 929 367.50 09:38:47 00058996798TRLO0 LSE 1545 366.50 09:41:48 00058996945TRLO0 LSE 551 367.00 09:56:44 00058997615TRLO0 LSE 600 367.00 09:56:44 00058997614TRLO0 LSE 842 367.00 09:56:44 00058997613TRLO0 LSE 58 367.00 09:56:44 00058997612TRLO0 LSE 1312 366.50 09:59:32 00058997890TRLO0 LSE 541 365.50 10:04:13 00058998252TRLO0 LSE 710 365.50 10:04:13 00058998251TRLO0 LSE 233 365.50 10:04:13 00058998250TRLO0 LSE 648 363.50 10:17:45 00058999433TRLO0 LSE 905 363.50 10:17:45 00058999432TRLO0 LSE 1486 363.50 10:33:58 00059000397TRLO0 LSE 632 364.50 10:58:15 00059001714TRLO0 LSE 925 364.50 10:58:15 00059001713TRLO0 LSE 965 364.50 10:58:15 00059001712TRLO0 LSE 600 364.50 10:58:15 00059001711TRLO0 LSE 1076 364.50 10:58:15 00059001716TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 10:58:15 00059001715TRLO0 LSE 1434 364.00 11:38:19 00059003579TRLO0 LSE 74 364.00 11:38:19 00059003578TRLO0 LSE 1552 365.50 11:47:35 00059004116TRLO0 LSE 1336 365.50 11:47:35 00059004115TRLO0 LSE 231 365.00 11:52:21 00059004322TRLO0 LSE 275 365.00 11:54:01 00059004363TRLO0 LSE 947 365.00 11:54:09 00059004365TRLO0 LSE 246 365.00 11:54:09 00059004364TRLO0 LSE 615 365.50 12:05:16 00059004771TRLO0 LSE 820 365.50 12:05:16 00059004770TRLO0 LSE 712 364.50 12:15:21 00059005739TRLO0 LSE 796 364.50 12:15:21 00059005740TRLO0 LSE 1424 365.00 13:15:17 00059008730TRLO0 LSE 590 365.00 13:15:17 00059008729TRLO0 LSE 971 365.00 13:15:17 00059008728TRLO0 LSE 467 364.50 13:15:17 00059008733TRLO0 LSE 139 364.50 13:15:17 00059008732TRLO0 LSE 1448 364.50 13:15:17 00059008731TRLO0 LSE 291 364.00 13:15:19 00059008735TRLO0 LSE 315 364.00 13:16:15 00059008767TRLO0 LSE 269 364.00 13:20:51 00059008895TRLO0 LSE 650 364.00 13:23:08 00059008960TRLO0 LSE 356 364.00 13:23:08 00059008961TRLO0 LSE 1471 364.00 13:29:55 00059009191TRLO0 LSE 903 364.00 13:48:55 00059010422TRLO0 LSE 548 364.00 13:48:55 00059010421TRLO0 LSE 752 363.50 13:48:55 00059010423TRLO0 LSE 1400 364.00 14:09:55 00059011104TRLO0 LSE 513 364.50 14:09:55 00059011107TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 14:09:55 00059011106TRLO0 LSE 653 364.50 14:09:55 00059011105TRLO0 LSE 54 364.50 14:09:55 00059011103TRLO0 LSE 721 364.50 14:09:55 00059011102TRLO0 LSE 325 364.50 14:09:55 00059011101TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 14:28:32 00059012198TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 14:28:32 00059012197TRLO0 LSE 64 365.00 14:28:32 00059012196TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 14:28:32 00059012195TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 14:28:32 00059012194TRLO0 LSE 53 365.00 14:28:32 00059012199TRLO0 LSE 137 365.00 14:28:32 00059012202TRLO0 LSE 474 365.00 14:28:32 00059012201TRLO0 LSE 1090 365.00 14:28:32 00059012200TRLO0 LSE 1723 366.50 14:34:24 00059012859TRLO0 LSE 600 366.50 14:34:24 00059012858TRLO0 LSE 349 367.00 14:36:53 00059013076TRLO0 LSE 1200 367.00 14:36:53 00059013075TRLO0 LSE 400 367.00 14:36:53 00059013077TRLO0 LSE 246 367.50 14:38:51 00059013266TRLO0 LSE 400 367.50 14:38:51 00059013265TRLO0 LSE 400 367.50 14:38:51 00059013267TRLO0 LSE 400 367.50 14:38:51 00059013268TRLO0 LSE 408 367.00 14:38:51 00059013269TRLO0 LSE 1329 367.00 14:38:51 00059013271TRLO0 LSE 1085 367.00 14:38:51 00059013270TRLO0 LSE 1848 366.50 14:42:22 00059013596TRLO0 LSE 45 366.00 14:44:48 00059013847TRLO0 LSE 1200 366.00 14:44:48 00059013846TRLO0 LSE 140 366.00 14:44:48 00059013845TRLO0 LSE 880 365.50 14:47:12 00059014005TRLO0 LSE 489 365.50 14:47:12 00059014004TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 14:49:32 00059014196TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 14:51:18 00059014271TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 14:51:18 00059014272TRLO0 LSE 121 365.50 14:53:56 00059014422TRLO0 LSE 133 365.50 14:53:56 00059014425TRLO0 LSE 390 365.50 14:53:56 00059014424TRLO0 LSE 882 365.50 14:53:56 00059014423TRLO0 LSE 400 365.50 14:59:30 00059014902TRLO0 LSE 731 365.50 14:59:43 00059014921TRLO0 LSE 8 367.50 15:06:03 00059015609TRLO0 LSE 1456 367.50 15:06:13 00059015612TRLO0 LSE 261 367.00 15:06:47 00059015689TRLO0 LSE 110 367.00 15:06:47 00059015688TRLO0 LSE 1200 367.00 15:06:47 00059015687TRLO0 LSE 781 366.50 15:09:46 00059015971TRLO0 LSE 1397 366.50 15:09:46 00059015970TRLO0 LSE 171 366.50 15:09:46 00059015972TRLO0 LSE 208 366.50 15:14:10 00059016331TRLO0 LSE 400 367.00 15:18:29 00059016618TRLO0 LSE 163 366.50 15:19:34 00059016670TRLO0 LSE 1336 367.50 15:27:02 00059017260TRLO0 LSE 64 367.50 15:27:02 00059017259TRLO0 LSE 1197 367.50 15:27:02 00059017258TRLO0 LSE 542 367.50 15:27:02 00059017257TRLO0 LSE 56 367.50 15:27:02 00059017263TRLO0 LSE 58 367.50 15:27:02 00059017262TRLO0 LSE 44 367.50 15:27:02 00059017261TRLO0 LSE 96 367.50 15:27:02 00059017264TRLO0 LSE 1507 367.50 15:27:02 00059017265TRLO0 LSE 841 366.50 15:41:16 00059018487TRLO0 LSE 514 366.50 15:41:16 00059018486TRLO0 LSE 400 367.00 15:49:56 00059019205TRLO0 LSE 400 367.00 15:50:10 00059019214TRLO0 LSE 300 367.50 15:54:11 00059019631TRLO0 LSE 660 367.50 15:54:11 00059019630TRLO0 LSE 620 367.50 15:54:33 00059019652TRLO0 LSE 1353 368.00 15:58:18 00059019991TRLO0 LSE 41 368.00 15:58:18 00059019990TRLO0 LSE 386 368.00 16:00:18 00059020254TRLO0 LSE 407 368.00 16:00:18 00059020253TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 16:00:18 00059020252TRLO0 LSE 1594 368.00 16:05:38 00059021020TRLO0 LSE 831 368.00 16:08:54 00059021304TRLO0 LSE 597 368.00 16:08:54 00059021303TRLO0 LSE 47 367.50 16:08:54 00059021305TRLO0 LSE 106 368.00 16:12:54 00059021738TRLO0 LSE 407 368.00 16:12:54 00059021739TRLO0 LSE 61 368.00 16:12:54 00059021740TRLO0 LSE 473 368.00 16:12:54 00059021741TRLO0 LSE 437 368.00 16:12:54 00059021742TRLO0 LSE 154 368.00 16:16:15 00059022236TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 16:16:15 00059022235TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 16:16:15 00059022234TRLO0 LSE 1546 368.00 16:18:15 00059022484TRLO0 LSE 644 368.00 16:20:39 00059022781TRLO0 LSE 18 368.00 16:20:39 00059022782TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 16:20:39 00059022783TRLO0 LSE 308 368.00 16:20:39 00059022784TRLO0 LSE 732 368.50 16:22:39 00059023032TRLO0 LSE 33 368.50 16:22:39 00059023031TRLO0 LSE 28 368.50 16:22:39 00059023030TRLO0 LSE 271 368.50 16:22:39 00059023029TRLO0 LSE 356 368.00 16:22:40 00059023033TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

