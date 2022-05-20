Taaleri Oyj: Invitation to Taaleri Investor Day 2022 on 8 June 2022

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 MAY 2022 AT 9:30 (EEST)
Invitation to Taaleri Investor Day 2022 on 8 June 2022
Taaleri invites institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to its virtual Investor Day event on Wednesday 8 June 2022. The live webcast begins at 14:00 EEST at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/investor- (https://taaleri.videosync.fi/investor-day-2022/)day-2022/ (https://taaleri.videosync.fi/investor-day-2022/).
Taaleri's management will present Taaleri as an investment and report on the progress of the company's strategy, which was renewed last year. In addition to CEO Peter Ramsay and CFO Minna Smedsten, the speakers will be Taaleri's business directors.
Presentation materials will be published on the day of the event at https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations (https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations). The event and materials will be in English.
Agenda
Opening remarks
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and Investor Relations
Impact through alternatives
Peter Ramsay, CEO
Focus on continuing earnings and strong investor returns
Minna Smedsten, CFO
Business Updates
- Renewable Energy - Investing in the energy transition
Kai Rintala, Director, Renewable Energy
- Real Estate - A housing fund pioneer in Finland
Essi Sten, Director, Real Estate
- Bioindustry - Leading the way in Europe
Tero Saarno, Director, Bioindustry
- Garantia - Modernizing collateral practices
Titta Elomaa, CEO, Garantia Insurance Company
Q&A
Closing remarks
Peter Ramsay, CEO
We are looking forward to welcoming you to our virtual Investor Day 2022.
Peter Ramsay
CEO
For more information, please contact:
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, +358 40 7432177, siri.markula@taaleri.com (mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)
Taaleri in brief
Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We combine capital with talent, expertise, entrepreneurship, and a bold sense of purpose. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.
Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.
Taaleri has EUR 2.3 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)