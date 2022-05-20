Murray Income Trust (MUT) invests mainly in UK equities and aims to provide a high and growing income, combined with capital growth. Its quality bias has resulted in underperformance during the recent rotation away from the quality and growth stocks favoured by manager, Charles Luke. However, the trust's long-term track record of outperformance of the market and its peers confirms that Luke's approach pays off over time. Over the ten years to end March 2022, MUT has generated an average annualised return of 8.1% on an NAV basis and 7.7% in share price terms, compared to a market return of 7.2%. The trust's FY22 dividend is expected to be at least 34.75p, putting it on track to deliver its 49th consecutive year of dividend growth. This represents a prospective yield of 4.1%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...