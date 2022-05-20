Anzeige
Freitag, 20.05.2022

GlobeNewswire
20.05.2022 | 09:05
33 Leser
Nasdaq Welcomes GIVEN Jewellery to the Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 20, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that secured bonds issued by AS GIVEN Jewellery, a Latvian
leading jewellery store chain, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today, May 20..
The size of GIVEN Jewellery's bond issue is EUR 3 million. The nominal value of
bonds is 1 000 EUR and annual coupon rate of 6% with quarterly payment. The
bonds mature on April 30, 2024. The funds raised through the bond issue will be
directed at expanding the GIVEN Jewellery retail network in the Baltics and
refinancing existing loans. 

"The successful debut of GIVEN Jewellery on Nasdaq exchange demonstrates
company's potential and trust in the eyes of investors. We wish GIVEN Jewellery
success in pursuing its growth ambitions in the Baltics," said Daiga
Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. 

Girts Rudzitis, Management Board Member of GIVEN Jewellery told that the
decision to list the bonds on Nasdaq Riga Baltic First North is a
strategically important step to gain a reputation as a reliable partner among
investors and business partners, as well as to raise further funding for the
company's development. "We believe that this step will enable us to raise
additional funds for GIVEN's development outside Latvia, as we aim to become
the leading jewellery retail chain in the Baltics this year. We are very happy
about this event and are confident that it will serve as a kick-start for
further growth. We believe that the additional local and international
visibility that this move will bring will also help to promote the GIVEN brand
in the Baltics and expand the loyal customer base," said Girts Rudzitis,
Management Board Member of GIVEN Jewellery. 

GIVEN is a jewellery brand that stands for joy, beauty, love, creativity, and
sustainability by expressing this in its jewellery - through design, unique
collections of brands, and carefully considered details, making the valuable
accessible. AS GIVEN Jewellery is the parent company of Given by Grenardy
(GIVEN) in Baltics. . Currently, the network has 41 stores in Latvia, 5 in
Estonia, 3 in Lithuania and online stores. GIVEN offers jewellery for women,
men, and children to bring joyful accents to everyday life and to highlight the
most important moments in life, as well as interest-free instalment payments,
gold exchange and other services. Read more www.given.lv 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for GIVEN Jewellery on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided here contains forward-looking statements that involve
a range of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq warns that any forward-looking
information does not guarantee that such performance will be achieved in the
future, and actual results may be affected by circumstances beyond Nasdaq's
control. Nasdaq has no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statements presented herein. 






     
     Nasdaq media contact:
     Ieva Unda
     ieva.unda@nasdaq.com
     +371 67 212 431
     
     GIVEN Jewellery contact:
     Baiba Cipa-Ziemele
     baiba.cipa.ziemele@given.lv
