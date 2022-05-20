Nasdaq Welcomes GIVEN Jewellery to the Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, May 20, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that secured bonds issued by AS GIVEN Jewellery, a Latvian leading jewellery store chain, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today, May 20.. The size of GIVEN Jewellery's bond issue is EUR 3 million. The nominal value of bonds is 1 000 EUR and annual coupon rate of 6% with quarterly payment. The bonds mature on April 30, 2024. The funds raised through the bond issue will be directed at expanding the GIVEN Jewellery retail network in the Baltics and refinancing existing loans. "The successful debut of GIVEN Jewellery on Nasdaq exchange demonstrates company's potential and trust in the eyes of investors. We wish GIVEN Jewellery success in pursuing its growth ambitions in the Baltics," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. Girts Rudzitis, Management Board Member of GIVEN Jewellery told that the decision to list the bonds on Nasdaq Riga Baltic First North is a strategically important step to gain a reputation as a reliable partner among investors and business partners, as well as to raise further funding for the company's development. "We believe that this step will enable us to raise additional funds for GIVEN's development outside Latvia, as we aim to become the leading jewellery retail chain in the Baltics this year. We are very happy about this event and are confident that it will serve as a kick-start for further growth. We believe that the additional local and international visibility that this move will bring will also help to promote the GIVEN brand in the Baltics and expand the loyal customer base," said Girts Rudzitis, Management Board Member of GIVEN Jewellery. GIVEN is a jewellery brand that stands for joy, beauty, love, creativity, and sustainability by expressing this in its jewellery - through design, unique collections of brands, and carefully considered details, making the valuable accessible. AS GIVEN Jewellery is the parent company of Given by Grenardy (GIVEN) in Baltics. . Currently, the network has 41 stores in Latvia, 5 in Estonia, 3 in Lithuania and online stores. GIVEN offers jewellery for women, men, and children to bring joyful accents to everyday life and to highlight the most important moments in life, as well as interest-free instalment payments, gold exchange and other services. Read more www.given.lv Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for GIVEN Jewellery on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The information provided here contains forward-looking statements that involve a range of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq warns that any forward-looking information does not guarantee that such performance will be achieved in the future, and actual results may be affected by circumstances beyond Nasdaq's control. Nasdaq has no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements presented herein. Nasdaq media contact: Ieva Unda ieva.unda@nasdaq.com +371 67 212 431 GIVEN Jewellery contact: Baiba Cipa-Ziemele baiba.cipa.ziemele@given.lv