FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, is convening its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") to be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 3:00 pm Central European Time. The Annual General Meeting will be held solely via video conference initiated from Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Access to the video conference, convening notice, and other documents distributed to the shareholders prior to the AGM, can be found here: https://ir.freyrbattery.com/calendar/event-details/2022/2022-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders/

In advance of the AGM, FREYR has published the company's 2021 Annual Report, featuring the Chief Executive Officer's letter, and information on FREYR's people, policies, commitment to Environmental Social and Governance best practices, and strategy.

FREYR's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") was initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, and can be downloaded from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Our 2021 Annual Report is also available on our corporate website (https://ir.freyrbattery.com/Financials/annual-reports/default.aspx). Hard copies of our complete 2021 audited financial statements can be ordered, free of charge, by contacting the company.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to deliver up to 43 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and up to 83 GWh annual capacity by 2028. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005122/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Media contact:

Katrin Berntsen

Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

katrin.berntsen@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+47) 920 54 570