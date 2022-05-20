Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has secured domestic and international orders to supply 5 GW of its bifacial 540 Wp and 600 Wp solar panels.From pv magazine India Mumbai-based Waaree Energies has signed $2.37 billion of new contracts to supply 5 GW of high-efficiency bifacial solar panels, ranging in size from 540 Wp to 600 Wp. The manufacturer signed the orders with undisclosed customers in India and other markets. It will produce the panels in its manufacturing facility by using M10 and M12 cells. Waaree currently has 4 GW PV of module manufacturing capacity and plans to add another ...

