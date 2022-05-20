- (PLX AI) - Rockwool shares soared nearly 7% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
- • Price target raised to DKK 2,200 from DKK 2,000
- • Rockwool has positive price momentum and increasing confidence in its margin targets, BofA analysts said
- • The company has a valuation at the lower end of its historical range, while in the medium term volumes should be supported by Europe's drive for energy efficiency: BofA
