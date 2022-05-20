UK-based Xlinks plans to build 10.5 GW of wind and solar in Morocco and sell the power in the United Kingdom. London-based investment firm Octopus Energy said it joined forces with the project developer, Xlinks, to help it move forward with construction.UK-based investment firm Octopus Energy has signed an agreement with British developer Xlinks to develop a 10.5 GW wind-solar project in Morocco and a submarine cable to connect the facility with the UK power system. "Xlinks will speed up the UK's transition to net zero by laying four 3,800km-long subsea cables to connect a huge renewable energy ...

