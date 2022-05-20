BWA Group PLC - Subscription for Convertible Loan Notes

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

20 May 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Subscription of Loan Notes

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences both in Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces an update to its funding strategy.

The Company had previously announced (9 March 2022) its intention to raise funds by way of an issue of new ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). In subsequent discussions with potential investors, a general preference was expressed to make a further issue by the Company of convertible loan stock, following such issues in 2018 and 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received applications for £165,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes ("Loan Notes"). The Loan Notes are convertible to Ordinary Shares at 0.6 pence per Ordinary Share, the proposed issue price of the Ordinary Shares contemplated in the announcement of 9 March 2022, or redeemable, if not previously converted, on 30 April 2024. Interest on the Loan Notes will be rolled up and converted along with the principal amount of the Loan Notes. The Loan Notes will not be listed on any market.

The maximum permitted issue of Loan Notes is £350,000 and none have been issued prior to this current issue; the Company will update when further subscriptions are received.

The funds used will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Directors of BWA Group plc have subscribed for the following amounts of Loan Notes:

Director Richard Battersby £5,000 Alex Borrelli £2,500 James Butterfield £2,500 James Hogg £5,000

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name Richard Battersby Alex Borrelli James Butterfield James Hogg Reason for notification Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Initial Initial Initial Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group plc

BWA Group plc BWA Group plc BWA Group plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Subscription for Convertible Loan Stock Subscription for Convertible Loan Stock Subscription for Convertible Loan Stock Subscription for Convertible Loan Stock Price(s) and

volume(s) £5,000 convertible into

Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share £2,500 convertible into Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share £2,500 convertible into

Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share £5,000 convertible into Ordinary Shares at 0.6p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A N/A N/A N/A Date of the transaction 19 May 2022 19 May 2022 19 May 2022 19 May 2022 Place of the transaction N/A N/A N/A N/A

