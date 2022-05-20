

MR. LCK, Assistant Sales Director, Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.; MR. ADRIAN YU, Founder & Managing Director, Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.; DATO' JOYCE YAP, Chief Executive Officer of Retail, Kuala Lumpur Pavillion Sdn. Bhd. [L-R]

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysia's largest technology retailer Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd. (TMT) is happy to announce the opening of the fifth TMT Megastore at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, bringing a total number of 49 branches including flagship Megastores nationwide.The Company, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has grown from strength to strength ever since the first TMT retail store was opened in Plaza Imbi in 1997. TMT is now a network of offline retail and ecommerce platforms offering the latest technology gadgets with a one-stop solutions concept dedicated to providing consumers and shoppers an online to offline ("O2O") omni-channel consistent purchasing experience. The O2O omni-channel experience is a signature TMT experience.The newly launched TMT Megastore located at Pavilion Bukit Jalil offers shoppers an exclusive retail experience with an extensive and wide range of quality technology products and gadgets. The Megastore also includes maintenance and repair services under one roof.To commemorate the opening of the store, TMT is offering Grand Opening Star Buy from as low as RM1, Grand Opening deals with savings up to RM700 from 20-22 May and ongoing on-ground surprise events.TMT also operates concept and experience stores for Acer, ASUS, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, OPPO, Samsung and Vivo. It is also an authorised Apple reseller and service provider.Founder of TMT, Mr. Adrian Yu said, "This latest TMT Megastore opening continues our pursuit of connecting people to technology brands by supplying an extensive range of quality products to promote smarter living. At this location, we also have a special section with an extensive range of gaming product offerings catered to a growing gamer base. We are pleased to partner with Pavilion Bukit Jalil to bring another physical store experience to shoppers and providing the best retail and e-tail experience to meet all shoppers' technology needs.""We prioritize efficiency, convenience and provide excellent shoppers experience as our employees undergo continuous training that enables us to have dedicated and knowledgeable teams in all our stores. This gives customers an immersive experience from purchasing to after-sales service as they increasingly adopt smarter living through the use of technology. Our people are there to help and to consult on what suits customer needs."Dato' Joyce Yap, Chief Executive Officer of Retail, Kuala Lumpur Pavilion Sdn, Bhd said, "The everyday digital lifestyle of consumers are evolving rapidly and Pavilion Bukit Jalil strives to continuously fulfil shoppers' needs by becoming a tech haven through having the latest and cutting-edge range of IT/tech-based products and solutions. We are thrilled to welcome TMT, one of the largest IT and tech retailers in Malaysia to Pavilion Bukit Jalil.""We anticipate the increase in visitor footfall further with the opening of TMT's newest Megastore as visitors can now flock to Pavilion Bukit Jalil to shop for a wide selection of technology gadgets while enjoying the many other attractions the mall offers," added Dato' Joyce Yap.TMT has been awarded "Best Sales", "Top Excellence Dealer", "Best Partner", "Best Performing Store", and "Highest Growth Store" awards from its brand partners among others.Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.: https://www.tmt.my/Source: Thunder Match Technology Sdn. Bhd.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.