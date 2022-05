Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT Plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC City and country of registered office (if applicable): behalf of the accounts listed in Exhibit B. TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC - New York, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Same as 3 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 19 May 2021 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 19,583,158 % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 2.959% 0% 2.959% 19,583,158 or reached Position of previous 3.966% (26,247,288) 0% 3.966% notification (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BGHQ1986 19,583,158 0.0 2.959% 0% SUBTOTAL A 19,583,158 2.959% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity The College Retirement Equities Fund ("CREF") hereby informs you that on May 18, 2022 CREF sold 6,664,130 shares of Hibernia REIT Plc brining its ownership to 19,583,158 voting shares equivalent to a 2.959% voting share ownership percentage. For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). CREF has multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ("TCIM"), an SEC registered investment adviser. A total of 19,583,158 voting shares or 2.959% of the outstanding voting shares of Hibernia REIT Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated accounts. Please see Exhibit A Advisors Name % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or xv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold TIAA-CREF Investment 2.959% 0.00% 2.959% Management LLC 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC will separately and independently vote all proxies for shares held in Hibernia REIT Plc. 12. Additional informationxvi: N/A

Done at Dublin on 19 May, 2022.

