The "Vaping Consumer Survey Report: Expenditure on Hardware Decreases in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses patterns of hardware and e-liquid usage among vapers in Italy. A report on general market trends and patterns has been published separately.

The report is based on an online survey carried out in March-April 2021, with the help of industry players, magazines, and vaping associations. Due to the methodology used to collect data, most respondents are advanced hobbyist users.

This means that the results are not fully representative of all vapers in Italy. However, this consumer group tends to lead trends in the category that may also take place among more mainstream vape consumer groups.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 Profile of the respondents

4 Form factors: no change in hardware type preference

5 Respondents reduce their expenditure on hardware

6 User journey in device usage and multi-use

7 Hardware brands

8 E-liquid types

9 E-liquid brands

Companies Mentioned

Tabaccheria

Vaporart

iStick Pico

Zeep

