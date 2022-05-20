The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Denmark" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed overview of Denmark's regulatory regime, covering all aspects of the framework from product restrictions and notification, to labelling and packaging, taxation and advertising rules.

Denmark is one of the EU countries with the most burdensome regulatory framework for vapour products, and the coming year will be very intense for Denmark's vaping industry in terms of compliance, with a number of changes coming into play.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Denmark: the basics

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Hardware waste management

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

