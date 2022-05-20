The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Denmark" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed overview of Denmark's regulatory regime, covering all aspects of the framework from product restrictions and notification, to labelling and packaging, taxation and advertising rules.
Denmark is one of the EU countries with the most burdensome regulatory framework for vapour products, and the coming year will be very intense for Denmark's vaping industry in terms of compliance, with a number of changes coming into play.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Denmark: the basics
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Hardware waste management
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
