Hungary's Astrasun has announced plans to set up a 1.8 GW wafer factory in Romania, as well as cell and module production facilities with capacities of 1.5 GW and 1.2 GW, respectively.Hungary-based Astrasun Solar Kft. has announced plans to set up integrated wafer, cell and solar module production facilities in Romania. The new factories will serve the company's own solar power projects under development in the country. Thus far, it has a combined capacity of 1.2 GW in Romani, with more projects expected to come online in 2024. "Using the financial sources of the European The Recovery and Resiliance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...