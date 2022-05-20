The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed and comprehensive guide to the current regulatory regime for e-cigs in the Netherlands, covering everything from product restrictions and labelling and packaging requirements, to taxation, advertising and public usage laws.
The Netherlands was the first country in the European Union to begin readjusting regulation in line with the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). Dutch law tends to equate e-cigarettes with tobacco products, especially in the areas of sales and advertising, and public usage. The Tobacco and Smoking Products Act defines e-cigarettes as a tobacco-related product.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Netherlands: the basics
3 Outlook
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvwcxi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005169/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900