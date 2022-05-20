The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Netherlands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed and comprehensive guide to the current regulatory regime for e-cigs in the Netherlands, covering everything from product restrictions and labelling and packaging requirements, to taxation, advertising and public usage laws.

The Netherlands was the first country in the European Union to begin readjusting regulation in line with the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). Dutch law tends to equate e-cigarettes with tobacco products, especially in the areas of sales and advertising, and public usage. The Tobacco and Smoking Products Act defines e-cigarettes as a tobacco-related product.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Netherlands: the basics

3 Outlook

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

