The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Belarus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Regulations concerning e-cigarettes in Belarus were first introduced in 2019, equating vaping products with traditional tobacco products.
This report provides analysis of the current regulatory regime for e-cigarettes in the country, which were updated in 2020, with some further new rules and taxation due in 2022.
It covers all aspects from labelling and product restrictions, to retail and advertising regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive summary
2 Outlook
3 Belarus: the basics
4 National regulatory framework
5 Age restrictions
6 Product restrictions
7 Labelling and packaging
8 Obligation to notify
9 Retail channel restrictions
10 Public usage
11 Advertising and marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant laws
15 Relevant bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufyoao
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005190/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900