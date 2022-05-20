The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Belarus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regulations concerning e-cigarettes in Belarus were first introduced in 2019, equating vaping products with traditional tobacco products.

This report provides analysis of the current regulatory regime for e-cigarettes in the country, which were updated in 2020, with some further new rules and taxation due in 2022.

It covers all aspects from labelling and product restrictions, to retail and advertising regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Belarus: the basics

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufyoao

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005190/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900