Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Investin - name change of sub-funds

The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 May 2022. ISIN: DK0060518983 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2030-40 ------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Investin Optimal Mix - KL ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: INIOLC ------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: INIOMI ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 98830 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0060946192 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Investin Optimal Livscyklus 2040-50 ------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Investin Optimal Offensiv - KL ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: INIOL2040-50 ------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: INIOFF ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 153222 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66