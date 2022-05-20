Nutriband Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25

Nutriband Inc. Invites Individual and Institutional Investors As Well as Advisors and Analysts, To Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25, 2022.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Gareth Sheridan, in real time.

Mr. Sheridan will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Sheridan will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Nutriband Inc. will be presenting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time May 25, 2022, for 30 minutes.

Please register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541770&tp_key=bb5f3aef5f&sti=ntrb to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology may be incorporated into any transdermal patch to deter the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry

NTRB@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

407-491-4498

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/702105/Nutriband-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-May-25