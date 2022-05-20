Anzeige
WKN: A14W4T ISIN: SE0007075262 
Frankfurt
20.05.22
09:08 Uhr
1,906 Euro
-0,002
-0,10 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOEVDING SVERIGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOEVDING SVERIGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2022
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hövding Sverige AB (publ) receives observation status (249/22)

On May 4, 2022, Fosielund Holding AB ("Fosielund") issued a press release with
information that that it had acquired control of more than 90 percent of the
shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company"). The press release also
stated that Fosielund intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure
to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to promote a delisting of
the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On May 13, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
Fosielund has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the
remaining shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of
Fosielund, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may
be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (HOVD, ISIN code SE0007075262, order book ID 110530)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
