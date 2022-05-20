Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hövding Sverige AB (publ) receives observation status (249/22)

On May 4, 2022, Fosielund Holding AB ("Fosielund") issued a press release with information that that it had acquired control of more than 90 percent of the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company"). The press release also stated that Fosielund intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to promote a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 13, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that Fosielund has initiated compulsory acquisition proceedings to acquire the remaining shares in the Company and that the Company, at the request of Fosielund, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (HOVD, ISIN code SE0007075262, order book ID 110530) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.