Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: BVB and Marco Rose are Ending their Collaboration

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose are ending their collaboration. This is the result of an intensive seasonal analysis. Rose's assistant coaches Alexander Zickler and René Maric as well as athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger will also no longer work for BVB.

Borussia Dortmund will hold talks about the composition of the future coaching team in the coming days.

Dortmund, 20th May 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

