PPG (NYSE:PPG) today showcased its latest innovations to media at its production and research and development (R&D) facility in Amsterdam. The event focused on advancements in three key areas sustainability, efficiency and mobility reflecting the company's goals of helping customers lower costs, reduce their environmental footprint and support the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Recent PPG innovations highlighted during the event include:

PPG CORACHAR battery fire protection coatings for EVs reduce weight, increase battery performance and support passenger and first-responder safety in case of a fire.

PPG ENVIROCRON LUM powder coating is the first-ever commercial powder coating that is retroreflective. The coating reflects light back to its source with minimal scattering, making objects like bicycles and road barriers appear brighter at night.

The PPG MAVIS digital color styling platform assists automotive designers to dramatically accelerate the process of creating new colors and effects for their latest vehicles using exceptionally realistic three-dimensional modeling.

PPG SOLARON BLUE PROTECTION UV+ blocking technology provides enhanced and durable protection for aircraft windows against ultraviolet exposure and high-energy visible blue light, helping address a key concern for the aviation industry.

The PPG SPRAYMASTER system is a revolutionary portable sprayer specifically designed for exterior woodwork. It is up to 50% faster than brush/roller application and provides quick drying and excellent opacity in one layer.

PPG SIGMAGLIDE 1290 silicone-based marine coating prevents fouling species from attaching to a vessel without the use of biocides. Its slippery surface also reduces power demand by up to 20%, helping the shipping industry meet key sustainability goals.

The PPG MOONWALK system is an automated refinish paint mixing system that saves labor time, reduces waste and transforms the refinish mixing room into a clean and safe environment.

PPG iSENSE exterior can coatings protect cans from damage and provide sensory surface effects, such as a textured feel or visual effects like matte and satin. This allows brands to produce unique designs to improve product differentiation on the shelf.

LIGHT EASY exterior masonry coatings by PPG help alleviate the problems faced by painters having to handle heavy cans. It reduces the weight of the paint by up to 30% compared to standard coatings while maintaining the same performance.

"It's a great privilege to showcase our latest advances," said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, Automotive Coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Our R&D strength is recognized, with new product sales accounting for 24% of our total sales in 2021. In addition, 38% or our sales were from sustainably advantaged products during the year."

PPG is focusing on product innovations that link to its 2025 sustainability goals, including increased safety, reduced energy consumption and waste minimization throughout the value chain. To learn more about PPG's sustainability efforts, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world, iSense, MaVis and Solaron Blue Protection are trademarks and CoraChar, Moonwalk and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Sigmaglide is a trademark and PPG SprayMaster is a registered trademark of PPG Coatings Nederland B.V.

Light Easy is a registered trademark of PPG Architectural Coatings France.

