Mibet has developed a new PV mounting structure made of stainless steel and aluminum, providing a perfect match between TPO fixing supports and trapezoidal metal rooftops. The apparatus includes a rail, two clamp kits, a support kit, the TPO roof fixing support, and a TPO cover plate.Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has developed a new mounting structure for PV systems on flat metal rooftops. The MRac TPO Roof Mounting Structure System can be applied to trapezoidal flat metal rooftops via a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) waterproof membrane. "This membrane has a lifecycle of over 25 ...

