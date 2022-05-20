Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Netmore Group AB receives observation status (250/22)

Today, May 20, 2022, Polar Structure AB ("Polar") issued a press release with
information about an acquisition of shares in Netmore Group AB (the "Company")
through which Polar has become the owner of shares representing more than three
tenths of the voting rights in the Company, triggering a mandatory bid
obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the
Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Polar
intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the
Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in
respect of the company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Netmore Group AB (NETM B, ISIN code SE0009921976, order book ID 140998) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
