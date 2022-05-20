Altamira Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-line Results from its Clinical Trial with Bentrio Nasal Spray in House Dust Mite Study

Company's drug-free nasal spray demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of nasal symptoms vs. untreated controls as well as good tolerability and safety

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced positive top-line data from its clinical trial with Bentrio nasal spray in house dust mite ("HDM") allergic rhinitis.

The HDM challenge trial demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of nasal symptoms vs. untreated controls as well as good tolerability and safety. Bentrio is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens with a triple mode of action.

At a single Canadian study site, the trial enrolled a total of 37 patients with a history of perennial allergic rhinitis ("PAR") caused by HDM exposure. Study participants were randomized under an open label, three-period crossover design to receive either Bentrio in a single or double dose, or no treatment, prior to controlled allergen exposure in an environmental exposure chamber for three hours.

The primary endpoint was the change in the Total Nasal Symptom Score (TNSS; determined in 20-minute intervals) from baseline. The ANCOVA (analysis of covariance) model showed that Bentrio treatment reduced the increase in mean TNSS during the 3-hour exposure by 1.1 points (-1.87 to -0.28 in the 95% confidence interval; p<0.01) vs. no treatment. Under Bentrio treatment, the mean TNSS was 4.1 points vs. 5.2 points under no treatment.

The changes in TNSS started to separate at the 40-minute time point and, on average, reached 1.5 to 2 points from the mid-point to the end of exposure. The protective effect was observed both with a single or double puff per nostril with no meaningful difference between the two treatment approaches. Regarding safety, there were only few adverse events, mostly mild, and more than 85% of study participants rated the tolerability of Bentrio as "good" or "very good."

"We are delighted with the outcome from the house dust mite challenge study as it confirms Bentrio's ability to effectively and safely protect against various types of airborne allergens," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutics' founder, Chairman and CEO. "The positive data from this perennial allergic rhinitis study is congruent with the favorable outcomes from our previous study of grass pollen in seasonal allergic rhinitis.

"Interestingly, we found that one puff per nostril is sufficient to achieve the desired protection," Mr. Meyer added. "We look forward to continuing the commercial roll-out of Bentrio, helping to provide relief for those many allergy sufferers who have been looking for an effective over-the-counter treatment without any drug or preservative ingredients."

About House Dust Mite Allergies

HDM allergens constitute the prime cause of respiratory allergies (i.e. allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma), with prevalence estimates for allergen sensitization ranging between 65 and 130 million persons in the general population worldwide, or as much as 50% among asthmatic patients.1 In the US population aged 6 years and older, dust mite allergens are the second most common source of sensitization right after plant-related allergens (20.3 and 27.1%, respectively).2 Unlike plant-related allergens, which tend to be seasonal (e.g. pollen / hay fever), HDMs may be present all year long. Symptoms of HDM allergies include sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose, itching, coughing, difficulty breathing, and chest tightness or pain.

About Bentrio

Bentrio (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

