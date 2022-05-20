New line of hemp CBD smokables, Delta 8, and hemp rolling papers to be debuted at the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21

Hemp Hop created in partnership with hip-hop icon and entrepreneur, Rick Ross, and Rap Snacks founder and CEO, James Lindsay

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - Hempacco, Co. Inc. ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer focused on Disrupting Tobacco, is pleased to announce the official launch of Hemp Hop, a line of hemp CBD smokables, hemp rolling papers, and Delta 8 products developed by Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC, a joint venture between Hempacco and hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Rick Ross and Rap Snacks founder and CEO James Lindsay.

The full line of Hemp Hop products will debut at the first annual Rick Ross Car & Bike Show on May 21 at the legendary Promise Land in Fayetteville, Georgia.





Hemp Hop Smokables by Rick Ross



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/124757_7760fada5434a98a_001full.jpg

"I truly believe in the health benefits of hemp derived products," said Rick Ross, co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC. "Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided to develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of hemp cannabinoids. Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco's team, including Lou, Jorge, and Sandro, we have brought this vision to life, and we look forward to introducing these game-changing products to fans and consumers alike."





Rick Ross, Co-Founder of Hemp Hop Music Producer and Rap Artist



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/124757_7760fada5434a98a_002full.jpg

The partnership allows Hemp Hop to use Hempacco's team and intellectual property, including patents, to flavor, develop, infuse and manufacture hemp cigarettes.

"Working with Rick and James and their entire team, we have brought this project to commercial stage in six months," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "Combining the brand recognition of Rick Ross, who has over 27 million followers on social media, with the massive distribution network of supermarkets and convenience stores across the country built by James and Rap Snacks over the last 27 years, should enable us to rapidly ramp sales in the months and quarters ahead."

"This is not my first consumer product," commented Lindsay. "I launched Rap Snacks 27 years ago with the vision to create products that speak to the culture. Now Rap Snacks are sold in supermarkets and convenience stores all over the country. Our expansive distributer network is ready to welcome Hemp Hop products to their shelves and provide consumers with a product that has cultural representation."

Attn: convenience stores, smoke shops, distributors and carry and carry stores, to be the first in your area to carry the Hemp Hop brand, please reach out to sales@hempaccopackaging.com or call (619) 779-0715.

About Hempacco Co., Inc.

Hempacco Co, Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Hempacco's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factor, sincluding, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the actions of contractual counterparties; the state of domestic capital and smokables markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; and industry conditions and events, could affect Hempacco's future operational and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause Hempacco's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

