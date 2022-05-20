Blue Diamond Resorts: Marriott International Signs Agreement With Sunwing Travel Group to Debut Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun

The 1,049 Room Resort is Slated to Open in Late 2022 as Part of the Autograph Collection Hotels Brand, Further Expanding the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a dynamic and growing selection of all-inclusive experiences across the Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International, Inc. announced the signing of Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join its growing all-inclusive portfolio. Expected to open in late 2022, Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun is owned and managed by Blue Diamond Resorts and will join the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, which includes close to 30 immersive getaways in 8 locations across the Caribbean and Latin America.

"We are thrilled to continue working with Blue Diamond Resorts & Hotels to add another exciting all-inclusive resort to the All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "The Autograph Collection Hotels brand champions individuality with each hotel being a product of passion, making this brand an exceptional fit for this significant project and the other 20 Blue Diamond Resorts that have joined the collection."

Set to debut in late 2022, the 1,049-room Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun will bring an exciting new all-inclusive resort and waterpark to one of the world's most vibrant vacation destinations. Additionally, the resort is expected to offer encapsulating experiences through its distinct personality including a theater, bowling alley, unique water attractions, and immersive culinary encounters at a dozen on-property restaurants and nine bars all amidst stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

"We are excited for Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun to join Marriott's Autograph Collection brand," said Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts of Sunwing Travel Group. "Today's announcement reinforces Blue Diamond's position as one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the Caribbean."

Redefining and elevating the segment, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy brings together several of Marriott International's iconic brands, unsurpassed operational expertise, and the over 164 million Marriott Bonvoy members, creating exciting new opportunities for guests. Marriott International entered the all-inclusive space in 2019 with the acquisition of Elegant Hotels' seven hotels in Barbados. In 2021, the company announced a long-term agreement with Sunwing Travel Group's hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, to add 20 hotels into the portfolio, moving Marriott International into the top 10 of global all-inclusive players. Current all-inclusive resort locations include Antigua, Barbados, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, and St Lucia.

Marriott International, Inc., and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebookand @MarriottIntl on Twitterand Instagram.

About All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy

Encompassing eight leading brands, All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International's all-inclusive platform, offering unparalleled amenities, diverse culinary options, and endless experiences for all ages, and tailored for each brand. The growing portfolio of close to 30 immersive getaways in spectacular destinations include The Westin Reserva Conchal, an All-Inclusive Golf Resort & Spa in Costa Rica and Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino. All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 260 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across 44 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly LikeNothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebookto be inspired by immersive moments that are ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Momentsand unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resortshas curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market's demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury Royalton Luxury Resortsoffers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, modern Sports Event Guarantee and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts' adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts where you can Party Your Way, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean's best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negrilprovides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures. To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

For additional information, please contact: Blue Diamond Media media@bluediamondresorts.com