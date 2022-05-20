The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has drawn up a blacklist of Chinese PV module manufacturers in order to exclude them from financing from next week. It suspects that some of them have used silicon produced with forced labor. A number of satellite banks are expected to follow the same guidelines. pv magazine recently spoke with PI Berlin Managing Director Asier Ukar about the current state of traceability systems.The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has compiled a list of Chinese PV module manufacturers, which pv magazine has seen, that will not ...

