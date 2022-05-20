Cavli Wireless Inc.: Cavli Wireless Showcases the Next Generation of Connected Mobility Tech at CV 2022, India

The two-day exhibition attracted over 1,200 delegates from the global automotive industry.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless Inc. has successfully concluded its participation in the fourth offline edition of the Connected Vehicle Summit, which was held in Bengaluru, India, from May 4-6, 2022. The Connected Vehicle event series focuses on the convergence of IoT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Automotive Telematics, where global innovators and industry leaders meet up, learn and showcase the future of connected automotive technology.

Cavli's pavilion at the summit attracted visitors from all major automotive OEMs and other smart connected solution makers from the Asia Pacific region. On showcase at the Cavli booth were smart modules, including C10GS CAT 1/4 Cellular IoT Module, one among the most robust LTE CAT 1 (upgradable to CAT 4 ) modules in the market right now that comes with high-precision integrated GNSS perfect for use cases that require mobility.

Surendar Kannan, Cavli's VP for APACJ, opened the second day of the event with a keynote presentation on how Cavli Wireless is supercharging the connected mobility sector with an end-to-end IoT enablement tech stack in which Cavli Hubble IoT Connectivity Management platformsits at the heart of the Cavli solution, enabling OEMs to scale IoT enablement like never before.

"The Connected Vehicle 2022 summit turned out to be a good venue for renewing our existing relationships and identifying exciting potential partnerships," commented John Mathew, CEO of Cavli Wireless. "We are excited to share the stage with industry heavyweights and ensure the value we bring to our customers is always two notches above their expectations. We look forward to being part of the next edition of the Connected Vehicle summit next year."

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for various applications. Cavli's smart cellular modulesare equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.



CONTACT:

Ajit Thomas, CMO, Cavli Wireless

ajit@cavliwireless.com

+1-650-535-1150

https://www.cavliwireless.com/

About Connected Vehicle 2022

The Connected Vehicle 2022 summit is APAC's biggest exhibition & conference hosted by Telematics Wire magazine. It features experts, researchers, developers, and renowned industry veterans around the world coming together to offer their insights and experience of navigating through the world of connected mobility.

Related Images











Image 1: Cavli Wireless showcases the next generation of connected mobility tech at CV 2022, India





The two-day exhibition attracted over 1,200 delegates from the global automotive industry

















Image 2: Keynote session by Surendar Kannan, VP - APACJ, Cavli Wireless





Shaping the Future of Mobility with IoT, Connectivity & Sustainability









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment