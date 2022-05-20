COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Deutsche Bahn €900mil 8yr
London, May 20
Post Stabilisation Notice
May 20, 2022
Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH
EUR 900,000,000 1.875% Notes due 24 May 2030
Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 22 June 2021, as supplemented.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin
|ISIN:
|XS2484327999
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 900,000,000
|Description:
|1.875% due 24 May 2030
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
ING Bank
Societe Generale
