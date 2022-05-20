COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Deutsche Bahn €900mil 8yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

May 20, 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH

EUR 900,000,000 1.875% Notes due 24 May 2030

Launched off the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 22 June 2021, as supplemented.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Deutsche Bahn Finance GmbH Guarantor (if any): Deutsche Bahn AG, Berlin ISIN: XS2484327999 Aggregate nominal amount: € 900,000,000 Description: 1.875% due 24 May 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

ING Bank

Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.