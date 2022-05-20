The "Netherlands Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty Programs market in Netherlands has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands is expected to grow by 12.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 1365.2 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands has recorded a CAGR of 12.7% during 2017-2021.
The Loyalty Programs Market in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 1218.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 2110.1 million by 2026.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty in Netherlands. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Perks Loyalty Program
- Coalition Loyalty Program
- Hybrid Loyalty Program
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare Wellness
- Restaurants Food Delivery
- Travel Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media Entertainment
- Others
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear Accessories
- Toy Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
- Software
- Services
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Netherlands Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics Behavior, 2021
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
