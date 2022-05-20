In other news, Tesla expands Supercharger access for other EV brands in Europe, Hong Kong gets its first universal ultra-rapid charging station, and BMW invests in Canadian company Mangrove to back sustainable lithium metal production.Once leaders in the Japanese EV market, legacy carmakers Nissan and Mitsubishi are now searching for ways to secure their share in the face of growing competition from fast-growing newcomers such as Tesla. On Friday, the two car manufacturers have unveiled their first jointly developed new Kei, or mini EV, looking to lower production costs and expand their offerings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...