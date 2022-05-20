Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2022) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Allan Frame as Director of Business Development. Mr. Frame recently retired from the investment business. During his successful forty-seven-year career, Mr. Frame focused primarily on working with mining companies, helping them raise over $100 million and having had the benefit of being associated with multiple major discoveries, including the Snip Deposit now owned by Skeena Resources Ltd.

"When we heard Al was retiring, we immediately contacted him to offer him the role of Director of Business Development of Prismo Metal," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "Al led the Company's initial public offering in 2020 when he was a stockbroker and is therefore very knowledgeable about team and projects. We expect his extensive relationships in the mining world to be beneficial to Prismo."

Mr. Frame was granted 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share before May 20, 2027.

About Prismo Metals

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact:

Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director, craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Allan Frame, Director of Business Development, allan.frame@prismometals.com

