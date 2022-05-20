DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM results

Moscow, Russia - 20 May 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema held on 19 May 2022 in the form of absentee voting it was determined that the Corporation's Board of directors shall consist of nine members.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

