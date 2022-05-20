BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2022
PR Newswire
London, May 20
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
Monthly Shareholder Report - April 2022
Attached is a link to the April 2022 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822856/BMA___Newsletter___April_2022___ADV014352.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315
BH MACRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de